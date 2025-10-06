Storm Amy causes extensive damage to defective block properties

Defective block homeowners in Donegal are said to have been left terrified during Storm Amy on Friday.

Councillor Jack Murray posted a video to social media in the aftermath of the storm which showed the extensive damage caused to one defective concrete block home.

He says it remains clear that the remediation scheme is not fit for purpose and it’s taking too long for homes to be repaired.

Councillor Murray says the conditions affected homeowners are being forced to live in is unacceptable, particularly during extreme weather events:

Well, 100% Redress Councillor Joy Beard has written today to the Housing Minister on the matter.

She says Storm Amy exposed the extreme vulnerability of families living in defective concrete block homes.

Councillor Beard says being forced to remain in already structurally unsafe homes during such weather conditions puts lives at serious risk.

She has called out Minister James Browne to deliver a number of initiatives during similar weather events including; the development of a protocol, pre-identification and pre-opening of safe public buildings as well as the provision of temporary overnight accommodation, the establishment of an emergency support fund and a database of affected homeowners to be produced and a text alert system set up to advise them of an impending severe storm and where they can seek safety.