Women in Donegal urged to attend their first BreastCheck appointment

Women in Donegal are being urged to attend their first BreastCheck appointment.
A BreastCheck mobile unit is currently in Donegal Town, providing free breast screening to women who have been invited between the age of 52 and 53.
Women are asked to inform BreastCheck if they can’t attend their appointment slot so that it can be offered to someone else, and if Donegal Town doesn’t suit, another location can be arranged for screening.
7 things to know about BreastCheck, the free national breast screening programme:
- We provide free screening – and more
BreastCheck offers a screening mammogram (an x-ray of the breast) to women aged 50-69 around every 2 years. Some women are 53 when they get their first invite, it depends on when we are next screening in your area. Most women get a normal mammogram result but a small number – 1 in 20 – are invited back to our BreastCheck assessment clinics for more tests. Seven out of every 50 women called to assessment will be offered treatment by us for breast cancer.
- Most of you tell us mammograms are quick, and not too painful
Experiences vary, but 3 out of 4 women in our 2023/2024 large-scale patient survey reported only mild discomfort*, or none. The mammogram takes a few minutes, and our radiographers are trained to make you as comfortable as possible. We know 85%* of women return for their next appointment.
- We move from place to place to offer screening close to where you live
We have centres in Dublin, Cork and Galway — plus 24 mobile units travelling to 54 locations nationwide. When we leave an area, women can be assured we will return. That’s how we reach every community. In our patient survey 95%* of women either strongly agreed or agreed that their screening appointment was easy to get to.
- We can support you to make screening more accessible
We can give you more time for your appointment or additional support if you have access needs or live with a health condition. We have materials in different languages, accessible videos, picture-based guides and easy-read information. We can provide a sign language interpreter, a language interpreter, and information in Braille.
- We can send your BreastCheck screening appointment details via HSE Health App
The HSE App is making our service more accessible, helping us to reach more of you, and ensure every appointment slot is filled. Download the app to see your appointment details, screening location and transport options. It also has information to help you prepare for your mammogram
- We provide screening for women who have no symptoms or concerns about breast health
BreastCheck is for if you are aged 50 to 69 and do not have symptoms of breast cancer. If you have symptoms, please contact your GP, do not come for screening. Symptoms include: a new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast, a change in the size or shape of one or both breast, a change in the size or shape of one or both breasts, bloodstained discharge from either of your nipples, a lump or swelling in either of your armpits, dimpling on the skin of your breasts, a rash on or around your nipple, a change in how your nipple looks, such as sunken into your breast.
- You can help us help you – what you can do:
– Check you are on the BreastCheck register at hse.ie/breastcheck or call us on 1800 45 55 55. Your details should be automatically uploaded but if not, you can join our register from age 48.
– Keep your contact details up to date, including your mobile number.
– Use the HSE App to view and manage your appointment and travel.
– If you can’t attend, let us know – we can rearrange your appointment for you.
– Let us know if you need a longer appointment by calling 1800 45 55 55 or emailing access@breastcheck.ie.
– For symptoms, contact your GP straight away.