Women in Donegal urged to attend their first BreastCheck appointment

Women in Donegal are being urged to attend their first BreastCheck appointment.

A BreastCheck mobile unit is currently in Donegal Town, providing free breast screening to women who have been invited between the age of 52 and 53.

Women are asked to inform BreastCheck if they can’t attend their appointment slot so that it can be offered to someone else, and if Donegal Town doesn’t suit, another location can be arranged for screening.

7 things to know about BreastCheck, the free national breast screening programme: