Budget 2026 does nothing for the average household – Pearse Doherty



Core welfare rates are to rise by 10 euro per week, but there’s no income tax package in Budget 2026.

Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Jack Chambers have delivered their Budget speeches over the past two hours.

There is no widespread income tax package beyond a small adjustment to the USC to account for a 65c per hour rise in the minimum wage.

The VAT rate cut to 9% for gas and electricity is to become a feature of the political landscape, extended to the end of 2030.

But carbon taxes will also rise from tonight on car fuel and there are no energy credits this year.

No cut to the cost of childcare was announced, but there was a commitment to fund extra places through construction works.

The VAT rate for the sale of new apartments has been cut, while there will be a new Derelict Property Tax.

The bank levy has been extended and the back to school clothing allowance will be provided to two and three year olds.

A Christmas bonus will be paid on social welfare, while a pack of cigarettes will increase by 50c, and students will pay more for student fees than last year, but there is a permanent reduction in the student fee rate to €2,500.

Sinn Féin’s Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty says the Finance and Public Expenditure Ministers’ speeches were “dripping with arrogance” and offered nothing for the ordinary households: