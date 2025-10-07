Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
CCTV camera damaged in Buncrana incident

A CCTV camera has been damaged at a business premises in Buncrana.

Shortly after 3.20 on Sunday morning. a male approached the premises on St Mary’s Road, and struck one of the CCTV cameras with his hand, causing it to break.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have travelled in that area with a dash-cam, to make the footage available.

They’re also anxious to hear from anyone who observed a lone male in the area around that time to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540. The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.

