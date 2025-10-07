Gardai investigating holiday home burglary in Portsalon

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a holiday home in Rockmount, Portsalon at some point last week.

A rear window was broken and entry gained to the property at some point between 3pm on Monday, September 29th and 9am on Friday morning.

Gardai say it’s not yet been established what, if anything, was stolen.

Anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in that area last week is asked to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.

The Garda Confidential line may be contacted on 1800 666 111.