Gardai warn against dangers of investment fraud

Gardai say there’s been a marked increase in the number of bogus investment adverts on social media sites.

A 21% increase has been recorded in the last three months.

They say over €66 million stolen through investment fraud in Ireland since January 2021.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Donegal Divisional Crime Prevention Officer Fergus McGroary urged people to be very careful, and in particular to be very wary of downloading apps onto their phones.

He also stressed people should never disclose bank account details, PPS numbers and other personal information to potential scammers.

He’s urging people to apply the ‘SAFE’ test……..

 

You can hear the full discussion between Sgt McGroary and Greg Hughes here –

Advertisement

