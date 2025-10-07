Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Karl Lacey appointed Donegal minor manager

Confirmation last evening from Donegal GAA that Karl Lacey will be in charge of  the county’s minor footballers next season.

The 2012 All Ireland winner takes over from Barry Ward who was in charge of the minors for two seasons.

Lacey who leads up Donegal’s Academy, had been in charge of Donegal’s U-16 team this year.

His was among a number of confirmed appointments.

As expected Jim McGuinness will stay in charge of the Donegal senior team for a third year and Gary Boyle will lead the U20 footballers again this year.

In hurling, Mickey McCann – the manager of Donegal’s senior team since 2018 – stays on for another term.

The U20 hurlers will be managed by Adie Gaffey and Lorcan O’Toole will manage the county’s minor hurlers

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda
News, Top Stories

Car damaged in apparent hit and run incident in Carndonagh

7 October 2025
Fergus McGroary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child struck by car in Letterkenny cinema car park

7 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

CCTV camera damaged in Buncrana incident

7 October 2025
milford garda station
News

Gardai investigating holiday home burglary in Portsalon

7 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda
News, Top Stories

Car damaged in apparent hit and run incident in Carndonagh

7 October 2025
Fergus McGroary
News, Audio, Top Stories

Child struck by car in Letterkenny cinema car park

7 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

CCTV camera damaged in Buncrana incident

7 October 2025
milford garda station
News

Gardai investigating holiday home burglary in Portsalon

7 October 2025
Paschal Donohoe Budget
News, Audio, Top Stories

This will be a budget to promote investment – Donohoe

7 October 2025
trawlers 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Severe quota cuts must lead to an urgent aid package for the Irish Fishing sector – MacLochlainn

7 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube