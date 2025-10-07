Karl Lacey appointed Donegal minor manager

Confirmation last evening from Donegal GAA that Karl Lacey will be in charge of the county’s minor footballers next season.

The 2012 All Ireland winner takes over from Barry Ward who was in charge of the minors for two seasons.

Lacey who leads up Donegal’s Academy, had been in charge of Donegal’s U-16 team this year.

His was among a number of confirmed appointments.

As expected Jim McGuinness will stay in charge of the Donegal senior team for a third year and Gary Boyle will lead the U20 footballers again this year.

In hurling, Mickey McCann – the manager of Donegal’s senior team since 2018 – stays on for another term.

The U20 hurlers will be managed by Adie Gaffey and Lorcan O’Toole will manage the county’s minor hurlers