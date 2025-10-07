Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny University Hospital postponing elective procedures due to bedding capacity pressure

The emergency department at Letterkenny University Hospital is currently under extreme pressure, with 105 patients and 5 ambulances waiting.

As a result, there are long waiting times for anyone seeking routine or non-urgent care.

The cause of the delays is the lack of available beds.

All hospital beds are in use, which means patients face extended delays when waiting to be admitted from the ED to a ward.

The hospital is now postponing some elective procedures while still prioritising urgent, time-sensitive cases.

The hospital asks that the public only attend the ED for emergencies and advises using a GP or out-of-hours service for all other issues.

LUH has apologised, assuring the community that seriously ill or injured patients will always be assessed and treated as a priority.

