Need to review pollock fishing ban off Arranmore Island raised at Oireachtas Committee

The case of Arranmore teenager Muireann Kavanagh has been raised again at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Fisheries and Maritime Affairs.

She hit the headlines in March of last year when it emerged that she was being forbidden from fishing for pollock by line because of concerns over dwindling stocks.

The issue was raised by the committee’s Leas Cathaoirleach, who described line fishing as the most environmentally friendly model possible.

However, Seamus Bonner, Secretary of the Irish Islands Marine Resource Organisation says a major issue is that the management area on which the quotas are based stretches from Scotland to France…………………

 

