Severe quota cuts must lead to an urgent aid package for the Irish Fishing sector – MacLochlainn

The Government is being urged to enter into negotiations with the European Commission on an urgent financial aid package for the Irish fishing and seafood industry.

Donegal TD and Sinn Fein Marine Spokesperson Padraig MacLochlainn says anticipated cuts of 70% to the mackerel quota, as well as severe cuts to the blue whiting and boarfish quota.

He says this is a double blow to the Irish fleet, which abides by the EU’s rules, as he believes overfishing elsewhere is the cause of the decision.

Deputy MacLochlainn says this must be looked at again as part of a root and branch review of the Common Fisheries Policy………..

