Tiernan Bradley added to Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars

Tiernan Bradley has joined the unbeaten cast that will take to the stage at Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars in Letterkenny.

The Brighton-based Omagh light-welterweight (10-0-1, 5KOs) will feature alongside his brother Callum at the Aura Leisure Complex on October 18.

Bradley’s inclusion brings to NINE the number of unbeaten professionals on the star-studded card

Rumble In The Hills, Rising Stars is promoted by Donegal’s former world middleweight challenger Jason Quigley of Sheer Sports Management, is in association with Donegal County Council.

“I am absolutely delighted to add another undefeated Irish talent,” Quigley said. “Tiernan isn’t a prospect anymore now; he is a contender in the world of boxing.”

The 28-year-old Bradley shared a draw with Ben Crocker at York Hall in April when the IBF European title was on the line.

Bradley, flipped over to the pro ranks and had four wins in Spain and Belfast in 2020 and 2021.

Quigley said: “Tiernan has shown his skill, his class, his ability up until this stage and this is a fight to keep the ball rolling for him and keep him busy. This could set up a fight between Tiernan and Sean McComb. That would be a massive Irish fight down the line and it would make all the sense in the world.

“It’s brilliant for Tiernan to be sharing the card with his brother, Callum, in Donegal.”

‘Cool’ Callum Bradley, one of Ireland’s hottest prospects, will feature in the night’s headliner as professional boxing returns to Donegal.

The card also features Eoghan Lavin (6-0, 2Kos), Danny Duffy (2-0), Jason Myers (3-0), Kian Hedderman (1-0), Tiana Schroeder (4-0), Jim Donovan (1-0) and Rhys Owens, the Irish Amateur Elite 60kgs champ in 2024, who will make his debut.

Tickets for the show – which is also sponsored by Rite Financial Solutions, O’Reillys, R Kings and Total Splicing Solutions – are selling fast and can be purchased here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rumble-in-the-hills-rising-stars-professional-boxing-event-tickets-1708842797809

Quigley said: “We are really excited for the card now. Tickets are flying out the door and there is a real buzz about the show.

“I am absolutely delighted to be bringing professional boxing back to Donegal – Pro boxing is here, it’s alive and it’s exciting in Donegal.”