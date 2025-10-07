Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
United approach needed to development in Derry and the North West – Delargy

Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy has called for a united approach to continue delivering investment and transformation in Derry.

Addressing the Assembly, the Foyle MLA said positive political leadership had been crucial to achieving projects such as the A6 upgrade, the North West Cancer Centre and the ongoing expansion at Magee.

He was speaking during an SDLP motion on Regional Development, during which Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin hit out at the executive for what she described as a litany of failure.

Mr Delargy says while there are challenges, there is also huge potential……..

 

You can hear the full contributions from Sinead McLaughlin and Padraig Delargy here –

Fallen Trees
News, Top Stories

Emergency response to Storm Amy being stood down by Donegal County Council

6 October 2025
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Audio, Top Stories

Final shape of Budget 2026 is becoming clear

6 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Monday October 6th

6 October 2025
Advertisement

