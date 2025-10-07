United approach needed to development in Derry and the North West – Delargy

Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy has called for a united approach to continue delivering investment and transformation in Derry.

Addressing the Assembly, the Foyle MLA said positive political leadership had been crucial to achieving projects such as the A6 upgrade, the North West Cancer Centre and the ongoing expansion at Magee.

He was speaking during an SDLP motion on Regional Development, during which Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin hit out at the executive for what she described as a litany of failure.

Mr Delargy says while there are challenges, there is also huge potential……..

You can hear the full contributions from Sinead McLaughlin and Padraig Delargy here –