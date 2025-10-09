Ian Paisley Jr says he has an ‘open mind’ to the potential of a United Ireland

The DUP has distanced itself from comments made by the son of one of the founders of the party, over being “open” to the potential of a united Ireland.

Ian Paisley Junior, a former member of parliament for North Antrim, also emphasised his British identity as he took part in new podcast series, Borderland by BBC Northern Ireland.

He is the son of Ian Paisley, one of the founders of the DUP who went on to serve as First Minister of Northern Ireland.

Speaking on the podcast with United Ireland campaigner Professor Colin Harvey, Ian Paisley Jnr said his mind is open………….