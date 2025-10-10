Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
13 greyhounds euthanised this year at Lifford Stadium

Greyhound Racing Ireland says 99.7% of the dogs that raced in Lifford Stadium completed their races from January until the end of September this year.

It comes as the Irish Council Against Blood Sports says 13 of the hounds were euthanised in the first eight months of the year due to injury.

The figures were released to Deputy Paul Murphy.

Greyhound Racing Ireland, in response to questions asked by Highland Radio, said that, depending on the injury, putting the dog to sleep is sometimes the most humane option, and that last year over 2,000 unannounced welfare inspections on greyhound premises were carried out, with less than 1% requiring intervention.

The Irish Council Against Blood Sports has condemned the deaths and is again calling on the government to end grants that support the activity.

