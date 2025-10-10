Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Captains Call: John O’Malley & Daire O’Baoill look ahead to Donegal SFC Final

Naomh Conaill captain John O’Malley (L) & Gaoth Dobhair captain Daire O’Baoill (R)

Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair will square off in this year’s Donegal Senior Football Championship Final at O’Donnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

It’s a repeat of the 2023 final which Naomh Conaill won on a score-line of 1-16 to 1-08.

Gaoth Dobhair are captained by Donegal inter-county player Daire O’Baoill and are the only team to win all their games in the championship this year.

O’Baoill has been speaking to Ryan Ferry, Sports Editor at The Donegal News, and says the team have a bit of momentum behind them heading into the game…

 

Ryan also caught up with Naomh Conaill captain John O’Malley.

O’Malley says it was important for the club to get back to another final after exiting at the quarter-final stage last year…

 

Tune Highland’s way for full, live match coverage of the county decider from throw-in at 3:30pm on Sunday afternoon.

