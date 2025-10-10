Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Dundalk crowned LOI First Division champions thanks to win over Finn Harps

Dundalk have won the SSE Airtricity League First Division and been promoted back to the League Of Ireland Premier Division for 2026.

The Louth side defeated Finn Harps 3-0 at Oriel Park this evening to clinch the title.

Second-half goals from Gbemi Arubi, the experienced Daryl Horgan and Vinny Leonard were enough to seal the three points.

Tom O’Connor has the full time report from Dundalk for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other First Division games, Longford defeated Cobh 3-1, Treaty beat Bray 1-0, Athlone had a 2-1 away win at UCD and it finished scoreless between Kerry and Wexford.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, October 10th

10 October 2025
559764533_24813292011623090_2096809392665581144_n
News, Top Stories

Lorry overturned on Glenties to Frosses road

10 October 2025
met eireann weather tower lough fad
News

Met Eireann makes planning application for new weather tower in Donegal

10 October 2025
Lifford greyhounds
News, Top Stories

13 greyhounds euthanised this year at Lifford Stadium

10 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituary Notices – Friday, October 10th

10 October 2025
559764533_24813292011623090_2096809392665581144_n
News, Top Stories

Lorry overturned on Glenties to Frosses road

10 October 2025
met eireann weather tower lough fad
News

Met Eireann makes planning application for new weather tower in Donegal

10 October 2025
Lifford greyhounds
News, Top Stories

13 greyhounds euthanised this year at Lifford Stadium

10 October 2025
locallink1
News

TFI announces enhanced Local Link services from Leitrim to Donegal

10 October 2025
EV-Charging-Point
News, Top Stories

Donegal to see six new EV charging points

10 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube