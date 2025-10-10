Dundalk crowned LOI First Division champions thanks to win over Finn Harps

Dundalk have won the SSE Airtricity League First Division and been promoted back to the League Of Ireland Premier Division for 2026.

The Louth side defeated Finn Harps 3-0 at Oriel Park this evening to clinch the title.

Second-half goals from Gbemi Arubi, the experienced Daryl Horgan and Vinny Leonard were enough to seal the three points.

Tom O’Connor has the full time report from Dundalk for Highland Radio Sport…

In other First Division games, Longford defeated Cobh 3-1, Treaty beat Bray 1-0, Athlone had a 2-1 away win at UCD and it finished scoreless between Kerry and Wexford.