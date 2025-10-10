Hosepipe ban in place for Milford Regional Public Water Supply to lapse on Monday

The hosepipe ban that is in place for the Milford Regional Public Water Supply will lapse on Monday.

Uisce Éireann have thanked people from Milford, Kerrykeel and Ramelton for their support and cooperation throughout spring and summer.

They say the efforts of these communities to reduce water usage and report leaks have been instrumental in protecting the local supply during a period of unprecedented pressure.

However, while restrictions may be lifted, Uisce Éireann is urging everyone to remain vigilant and continue using water wisely all year round.