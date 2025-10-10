TFI announces enhanced Local Link services from Leitrim to Donegal

TFI has announced Local Link services will be enhanced from Leitrim to Donegal.

This enhancement is part of the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan, a major national public transport initiative developed and funded by the National Transport Authority under the TFI Network.

Route 983 will be enhanced between Kinlough in Leitrim and Ballyshannon and will now operate ten daily return services from Monday to Thursday, 14 daily return services on Friday and Saturday and eight daily return services on Sunday with two daily return services extending to Manorhamilton from Monday to Sunday.

The enhanced route comes into effect on Monday October 20th and will offer a new connection at Melvin Fields in Kinlough instead of Bundoran Cinema and will continue to provide peak and evening services.

It also offers connectivity to Ballyshannon Bus Station, Bundoran Centre, regional bus services and to the villages and areas of Lurganboy, Glenade, Kinlough, Bundoran East and Finner.