Letterkenny Rovers honoured at Mayor’s Reception

Letterkenny Rovers has been honoured with a Mayor’s Reception at Letterkenny Public Services Centre.

The award last Thursday, was in recognition of the club’s outstanding contribution to local sports after being crowned Donegal League Premier Division Champions, Ulster Junior Cup Champions, and Women’s 7-Aside Winter League Champions.

The club’s Chairman, Eamonn McConigley, and Senior Team Manager, Stephen McConnell accepted the award on the Club’s behalf and thanked the players and volunteers who tirelessly devote their free time to promote and run the club.

Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Ciaran Brogan congratulated the Club on their success and acknowledged the important role it plays in developing and encouraging sport among young people in the community.