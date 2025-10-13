Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Letterkenny Rovers honoured at Mayor’s Reception

Letterkenny Rovers has been honoured with a Mayor’s Reception at Letterkenny Public Services Centre.

The award last Thursday, was in recognition of the club’s outstanding contribution to local sports after being crowned Donegal League Premier Division Champions, Ulster Junior Cup Champions, and Women’s 7-Aside Winter League Champions.

The club’s Chairman, Eamonn McConigley, and Senior Team Manager, Stephen McConnell accepted the award on the Club’s behalf and thanked the players and volunteers who tirelessly devote their free time to promote and run the club.

Mayor of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District, Councillor Ciaran Brogan congratulated the Club on their success and acknowledged the important role it plays in developing and encouraging sport among young people in the community.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

lotto
News, Top Stories

Donegal Lotto player scoops €500,000

13 October 2025
565126790_1136270635352676_8945921446468942666_n
News

Motorist arrested following Garda chase in Burnfoot

13 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2025
schoolbag back to school
News, Audio

Green-Schools ‘understands’ not everyone can walk to school

13 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

lotto
News, Top Stories

Donegal Lotto player scoops €500,000

13 October 2025
565126790_1136270635352676_8945921446468942666_n
News

Motorist arrested following Garda chase in Burnfoot

13 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 October 2025
schoolbag back to school
News, Audio

Green-Schools ‘understands’ not everyone can walk to school

13 October 2025
deer
News, Audio

Calculating deer population not essential to culling process according to National Management Strategy

13 October 2025
candle
Audio, News

Public buildings in Donegal to light up to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

13 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube