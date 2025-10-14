Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Closure Order served on Donegal takeaway for serious breaches of food safety legislation

A Closure Order has been served on a Donegal takeaway for serious breaches of food safety legislation.

The MOMO House, East Ocean, 61 Port Road, Letterkenny, ceased trading on October 10th following an order by the HSE.

A recent inspection carried out by Environmental Health Officers found there to be an increased risk of food contamination due to the lack of hot water to wash hands and food equipment.

A significant accumulation of grease, dirt, and old food residue was noted, while food surfaces were discovered to be ingrained with dirt and old food.

Officers also noted raw chicken being stored inappropriately, and there was an absence of disinfection and cleaning materials, and dirty cloths were being used.

There was a significant increase in the likelihood of cross-contamination, inadequate cleaning, poor temperature control, and the risk of causing foodborne illness as the food handler was not trained in food hygiene matters.

You can view the full report here

