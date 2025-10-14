EirGrid launches public consultation for proposed North West projects

EirGrid has launched a public consultation on proposed projects in the North West.

‘Powering up the North West’ is a programme of works to address the growing demand for electricity in the area as the existing electricity transmission infrastructure is as risk of reaching capacity.

The consultation will take place this Thursday in Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon and Thursday October 30th in Leghowney Community Hall.

Sinead Dooley, Head of Public Engagement at EirGrid, says the projects will ensure the North West has a reliable network: