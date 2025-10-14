Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny Councillor calls for Active Travel Project in the town to be scrapped

A Letterkenny Councillor has called for an Active travel project ongoing in the town to be stopped.

Works on the Kilmacrennan Road today led to serious traffic delays in and around the town with traffic restricted to one lane to facilitate works.

Councillor Donal Mandy Kelly fears this is a sign of the impact the project will have on the movement of traffic in Letterkenny once works are complete.

Among the provisions in the plan is the narrowing of the carriageway, and the scrapping of some right turns for cars travelling from the Hospital Roundabout towards Glencar.

Councillor Kelly says the project needs to at least be postponed until after Christmas:

Councillor Gerry McMonagle is one of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal Districts who previously supported to progression of the project.

He says until additional Government funding is forthcoming, traffic congestion issues in the town will not be solved:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Tuesday October 14th

14 October 2025
Letterkenny Councillor calls for Active Travel Project in the town to be scrapped

14 October 2025
News, Top Stories

Loughs Agency investigating fish kill in Derry river

14 October 2025
News

Minute's silence held during Letterkenny Milford MD for father of Chair Cllr Ciaran Brogan

14 October 2025
