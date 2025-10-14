New cutter vessel built to withstand Northwest waters in drug smuggling crackdown

A new customs cutter vessel is to be launched shortly in conjunction with efforts to stamp out drug smuggling along the Irish coast.

Revenue and An Garda Síochána yesterday relaunched Donegal’s Divisional Coastal Watch maritime initiative.

Ireland’s position on the west of Europe makes it a target location for the drop off of drug-filled packages from South America.

However, the multi-agency program aims to make Irish waters a hostile environment for such activities to take place.

Andrew Ryan, the Revenue’s Maritime Operations Manager, says recent successful seizures have already established this message.

He also said an additional cutter, which has been built to withstand rougher conditions in the North West of Ireland, will fortify this position: