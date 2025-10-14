Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

North Donegal credit union fined €36K for breaching anti-money laundering requirements

A north Donegal Credit Union has been fined €36,000 by the Central Bank for breaching anti-money-laundering law requirements.

BreakingNews.ie reports that between 2014 and 2021, Swilly Mulroy Credit Union operated a practice of soliciting and accepting cash from depositors, the majority of whom did not hold accounts with the credit union.

The payments, worth almost €8.8 million, were processed over 2,329 cash lodgements.

These were carried out from January 2nd, 2014, until June 30th, 2021.

It emerged during an inspection by the Central Bank Anti-Money Laundering Division in 2022.

The money, accepted without being deposited in a named account, would then be electronically transferred to a branch of a local bank.

For this reason, the Central Bank ruled that the credit union did not conduct the necessary anti-money laundering checks on the depositors and the transactions.

A new management team in 2021 ceased the practice.

The fine of €36,273 must be paid within seven days.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MOMO House, Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Closure Order served on Donegal takeaway for serious breaches of food safety legislation

14 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 October 2025
IMG_8278
News

Long-awaited road safety works due to commence between Raphoe and Convoy

14 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-14 115819
News, Top Stories

North Donegal credit union fined €36K for breaching anti-money laundering requirements

14 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

MOMO House, Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Closure Order served on Donegal takeaway for serious breaches of food safety legislation

14 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 October 2025
IMG_8278
News

Long-awaited road safety works due to commence between Raphoe and Convoy

14 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-14 115819
News, Top Stories

North Donegal credit union fined €36K for breaching anti-money laundering requirements

14 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-14 113908
News, Audio, Top Stories

Norway nets 40,000 tonnes of mackerel in one week, Ireland’s annual quota

14 October 2025
Road-Closed-Sign2
News

Tyrone road closed due to fallen tree

14 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube