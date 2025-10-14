Norway nets 40,000 tonnes of mackerel in one week, Ireland’s annual quota

Todays Oireachtas Hearing on Fishing Quotas and Common Fisheries Policy has heard that in one week alone, Norwegian fishing trawlers landed 40,000 tonnes of Mackeral, which is quota for Ireland for the entire year.

The proposed quotas for next year will cut that figure down to a quarter to only 10,000 on the advice of scientific evidence to protect fish stock level.

Senator Manus Boyle brought the figures forward to Aodh O’Donnell, the CEO of the Irish Fish Producers Organisation.

Both said it cannot continue: