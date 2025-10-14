Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Parents will be held responsible if young people bring home fireworks – Garda Grainne Doherty


Gardaí are reminding the public of the dangers and legal consequences involving fireworks.

It follows an incident on Saturday evening at approximately 8:15pm of reports of around six youths, in dark clothing, lighting fireworks on Main Street in Buncrana.

They had left when gardaí arrived at the scene.

Garda Gráinne Doherty appealed on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon show for more information.

She also warned of the horrific life changing injuries that occur at this time of year because of the devices.

Garda Doherty warned minors that their parents could be the ones that pay the price:

Top Stories

MOMO House, Letterkenny
News, Top Stories

Closure Order served on Donegal takeaway for serious breaches of food safety legislation

14 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 October 2025
IMG_8278
News

Long-awaited road safety works due to commence between Raphoe and Convoy

14 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-14 115819
News, Top Stories

North Donegal credit union fined €36K for breaching anti-money laundering requirements

14 October 2025
Advertisement

