Parents will be held responsible if young people bring home fireworks – Garda Grainne Doherty



Gardaí are reminding the public of the dangers and legal consequences involving fireworks.

It follows an incident on Saturday evening at approximately 8:15pm of reports of around six youths, in dark clothing, lighting fireworks on Main Street in Buncrana.

They had left when gardaí arrived at the scene.

Garda Gráinne Doherty appealed on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon show for more information.

She also warned of the horrific life changing injuries that occur at this time of year because of the devices.

Garda Doherty warned minors that their parents could be the ones that pay the price: