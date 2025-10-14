Tyrone road closed due to fallen tree

The road between Station Road and Laurel Road in Artigarvan is currently closed due to a fallen tree.
Efforts are ongoing to make the area safe.
Police anticipate the road closure could remain in place until at least this evening.
