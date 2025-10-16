60,000 people have joined electoral register ahead of Presidential election

An extra 60,000 people have joined the electoral register ahead of next week’s presidential election.

Figures from An Coimisiún Toghcháin, Ireland’s independent electoral commission, also show a further 30 thousand people have updated or amended their details.

It follows voter-registration drives at Electric Picnic, the National Ploughing Championships, other public events and third level campuses.

Brian Dawson from the electoral commission says it means over 3 and a half million people are now registered to vote: