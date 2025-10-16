Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
60,000 people have joined electoral register ahead of Presidential election

An extra 60,000 people have joined the electoral register ahead of next week’s presidential election.

Figures from An Coimisiún Toghcháin, Ireland’s independent electoral commission, also show a further 30 thousand people have updated or amended their details.

It follows voter-registration drives at Electric Picnic, the National Ploughing Championships, other public events and third level campuses.

Brian Dawson from the electoral commission says it means over 3 and a half million people are now registered to vote:

Top Stories

hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland this morning

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 111926
News, Top Stories

Public information event being held on Active Travel Project for Ballymacool

16 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Judge rules the trial of Soldier F will continue

16 October 2025
fireworks
News

Public urged to report the use or sale of fireworks to Gardaí in Donegal

16 October 2025
