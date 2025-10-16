Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

LUH ED ‘extremely busy’ with 230 people presenting since yesterday

Letterkenny University Hospital is warning that its Emergency Department is extremely busy with 230 people presenting within the past 24 hours.

All available beds in the hospital are currently in use.

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending requiring admittance.

As of early afternoon, there have been 67 presentations to the ED with 8 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an inpatient bed.

Yesterday, 163 people attended the Emergency Department.

Patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment are advised that they will experience very long waiting times.

The hospital says every effort is being made to discharge patients who need to be admitted at the earliest opportunity, with all available beds in the hospital currently in use.

People are being encouraged to only attend the ED if it is an emergency.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police
News

Two arrested as part of investigation into INLA activity in Derry

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 153454
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated air ambulance service for Donegal

16 October 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

LUH ED ‘extremely busy’ with 230 people presenting since yesterday

16 October 2025
house building
News

Huge jump in commencement notices issued for new homes in Donegal

16 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police
News

Two arrested as part of investigation into INLA activity in Derry

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 153454
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated air ambulance service for Donegal

16 October 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

LUH ED ‘extremely busy’ with 230 people presenting since yesterday

16 October 2025
house building
News

Huge jump in commencement notices issued for new homes in Donegal

16 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast: Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

16 October 2025
MEP Nina Carberry
News, Audio

MEP Carberry gets support for proposal to introduce EU-wide age verification system

16 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube