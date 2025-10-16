LUH ED ‘extremely busy’ with 230 people presenting since yesterday

Letterkenny University Hospital is warning that its Emergency Department is extremely busy with 230 people presenting within the past 24 hours.

All available beds in the hospital are currently in use.

The Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital is extremely busy with high numbers of people attending requiring admittance.

As of early afternoon, there have been 67 presentations to the ED with 8 patients on trolleys awaiting admission to an inpatient bed.

Yesterday, 163 people attended the Emergency Department.

Patients who attend the ED for routine and non-urgent treatment are advised that they will experience very long waiting times.

The hospital says every effort is being made to discharge patients who need to be admitted at the earliest opportunity, with all available beds in the hospital currently in use.

People are being encouraged to only attend the ED if it is an emergency.