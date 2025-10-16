Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 16th

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 16th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 16th

16 October 2025
Lough's Agency
News

Co Derry fish kill suspected to have been caused by chemical agent

16 October 2025
police
News

Two arrested as part of investigation into INLA activity in Derry

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 153454
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated air ambulance service for Donegal

16 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 16th

16 October 2025
Lough's Agency
News

Co Derry fish kill suspected to have been caused by chemical agent

16 October 2025
police
News

Two arrested as part of investigation into INLA activity in Derry

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 153454
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated air ambulance service for Donegal

16 October 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

LUH ED ‘extremely busy’ with 230 people presenting since yesterday

16 October 2025
house building
News

Huge jump in commencement notices issued for new homes in Donegal

16 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube