MEP Carberry gets support for proposal to introduce EU-wide age verification system

A Midlands- North-West MEP has garnered support for her proposal to introduce an EU-wide age verification system to protect minors online.

MEP Nina Carberry, a member of the European Parliament’s Intergroup on Children’s Rights, tabled several amendments to strengthen the report’s provisions on age verification.

The committee report will now go before the full European Parliament for a vote at the November plenary session.

Speaking in Brussels, MEP Carberry says the vote is a positive step forward in ensuring a consistent EU approach to online child protection: