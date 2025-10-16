Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

MEP Carberry gets support for proposal to introduce EU-wide age verification system

A Midlands- North-West MEP has garnered support for her proposal to introduce an EU-wide age verification system to protect minors online.

MEP Nina Carberry, a member of the European Parliament’s Intergroup on Children’s Rights, tabled several amendments to strengthen the report’s provisions on age verification.

The committee report will now go before the full European Parliament for a vote at the November plenary session.

Speaking in Brussels, MEP Carberry says the vote is a positive step forward in ensuring a consistent EU approach to online child protection:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

MEP Nina Carberry
Audio, News

MEP Carberry gets support for proposal to introduce EU-wide age verification system

16 October 2025
Charles Ward
News, Top Stories

Government majority overcomes bid by Deputy Ward to overhaul Defective Concrete Redress Scheme

16 October 2025
hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland this morning

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 111926
News, Top Stories

Public information event being held on Active Travel Project for Ballymacool

16 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

MEP Nina Carberry
Audio, News

MEP Carberry gets support for proposal to introduce EU-wide age verification system

16 October 2025
Charles Ward
News, Top Stories

Government majority overcomes bid by Deputy Ward to overhaul Defective Concrete Redress Scheme

16 October 2025
hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland this morning

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 111926
News, Top Stories

Public information event being held on Active Travel Project for Ballymacool

16 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Judge rules the trial of Soldier F will continue

16 October 2025
fireworks
News

Public urged to report the use or sale of fireworks to Gardaí in Donegal

16 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube