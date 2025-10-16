Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
“Michael Duffy is the best player in the league” – Derry boss Tiernan Lynch

Derry City boss Tiernan Lynch

Derry City will face Waterford at the RSC on Friday in their bid to secure European football next season.

The Candy Stripes sit 2nd in the LOI Premier Division table, two points ahead of third-placed Shelbourne and four points better off than Bohemians with a game more played.

A result in Waterford would go a long way to securing a top three finish for Derry boss Tiernan Lynch in his first season in charge.

Michael Duffy has been in fantastic form for Lynch’s side this season, scoring ten top-flight goals and providing nine assists.

Upon hearing the news Duffy had been nominated for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Player Of The Year award, Derry manager Lynch said he is “the best player in the league”…

