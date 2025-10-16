New report finds “systemic failure” in Northern Ireland’s Schools’ Estate Management

A new report has found “systemic failure” in Northern Ireland’s Schools’ Estate Management with a bill of up to £800 million for outstanding repairs and maintenance.

The Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee launched an inquiry in May this year, with officials from the Department of Education and the Education Authority giving evidence.

PAC has published a report today following the completion of the Inquiry, which also found backlogs relating to statutory remedial works, estimated to cost around £29 million.

West Tyrone MLA and Chair of the Public Accounts Committee Daniel McCrossan says many schools in the North are in a state of disrepair and the current situation is “unsafe”: