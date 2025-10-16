Residents in Letterkenny estate “fighting for their safety” because of some motorists’ behaviour

Residents in one estate in Letterkenny are said to be fighting for their safety because of the behaviour of some motorists.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh has called on Donegal County Council to examine the possibility of installing additional traffic calming measures in the Ashlawn Estate.

The local authority has confirmed that it has been in contact with a representative of the residents association and an assessment will be carried out.

Councillor Kavanagh says there is a genuine fear that someone will be seriously injured by a speeding vehicle or worse: