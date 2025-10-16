Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Residents in Letterkenny estate “fighting for their safety” because of some motorists’ behaviour

Residents in one estate in Letterkenny are said to be fighting for their safety because of the behaviour of some motorists.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh has called on Donegal County Council to examine the possibility of installing additional traffic calming measures in the Ashlawn Estate.

The local authority has confirmed that it has been in contact with a representative of the residents association and an assessment will be carried out.

Councillor Kavanagh says there is a genuine fear that someone will be seriously injured by a speeding vehicle or worse:

hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland this morning

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 111926
News, Top Stories

Public information event being held on Active Travel Project for Ballymacool

16 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Judge rules the trial of Soldier F will continue

16 October 2025
fireworks
News

Public urged to report the use or sale of fireworks to Gardaí in Donegal

16 October 2025
