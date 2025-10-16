Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland Preview

Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen

Finn Harps and Derry City are both back in SSE Airtricity League action tomorrow night (Friday).

For Harps, they’ll take on UCD in the final game of their First Division campaign at Finn Park.

Kevin McHugh’s side look nailed on to finish in eighth spot and will be looking to end the season on a high against a UCD that will have one eye on the upcoming promotion play-offs.

Derry City will look to take a huge step to securing 2nd position in the Premier Division – Tiernan Lynch’s side make the long trip south to face Waterford at the RSC.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher has been speaking to former Finn Harps captain and current Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen to get his thoughts on the weekend’s fixtures.

Gavin also spoke about Cockhill’s blistering start to the Inishowen Premier Division season, with five wins from five games so far…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland this morning

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 111926
News, Top Stories

Public information event being held on Active Travel Project for Ballymacool

16 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Judge rules the trial of Soldier F will continue

16 October 2025
fireworks
News

Public urged to report the use or sale of fireworks to Gardaí in Donegal

16 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

hospital
News, Top Stories

LUH third most overcrowded hospital in Ireland this morning

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 111926
News, Top Stories

Public information event being held on Active Travel Project for Ballymacool

16 October 2025
bloody sunday
News, Top Stories

Judge rules the trial of Soldier F will continue

16 October 2025
fireworks
News

Public urged to report the use or sale of fireworks to Gardaí in Donegal

16 October 2025
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

New report finds “systemic failure” in Northern Ireland’s Schools’ Estate Management

16 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-16 082557
News, Audio, Top Stories

Residents in Letterkenny estate “fighting for their safety” because of some motorists’ behaviour

16 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube