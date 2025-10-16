Talking Soccer with Gavin Cullen – League Of Ireland Preview

Finn Harps and Derry City are both back in SSE Airtricity League action tomorrow night (Friday).

For Harps, they’ll take on UCD in the final game of their First Division campaign at Finn Park.

Kevin McHugh’s side look nailed on to finish in eighth spot and will be looking to end the season on a high against a UCD that will have one eye on the upcoming promotion play-offs.

Derry City will look to take a huge step to securing 2nd position in the Premier Division – Tiernan Lynch’s side make the long trip south to face Waterford at the RSC.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher has been speaking to former Finn Harps captain and current Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen to get his thoughts on the weekend’s fixtures.

Gavin also spoke about Cockhill’s blistering start to the Inishowen Premier Division season, with five wins from five games so far…