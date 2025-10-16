Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Score – 16/10/25 Rally Special

This week on The Score, we have a rally special, speaking with the Fermanagh Donegal partnership of Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne who won the recent Rally Croatia to finish 2nd in the European Rally Championship. We also hear from Michael Boyle winner of the Cork 20 and Wexford rallies and newly crowned Irish Tarmac Historic and Junior Championship winners John O’Donnell and Ronan Dorrian. Plus  on he football front Gavin Cullen looks ahead to Friday’s games for Finn Harps and Derry City.

 

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 16th

16 October 2025
News

Co Derry fish kill suspected to have been caused by chemical agent

16 October 2025
News

Two arrested as part of investigation into INLA activity in Derry

16 October 2025
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for dedicated air ambulance service for Donegal

16 October 2025
