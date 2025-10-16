The Score – 16/10/25 Rally Special

This week on The Score, we have a rally special, speaking with the Fermanagh Donegal partnership of Jon Armstrong and Shane Byrne who won the recent Rally Croatia to finish 2nd in the European Rally Championship. We also hear from Michael Boyle winner of the Cork 20 and Wexford rallies and newly crowned Irish Tarmac Historic and Junior Championship winners John O’Donnell and Ronan Dorrian. Plus on he football front Gavin Cullen looks ahead to Friday’s games for Finn Harps and Derry City.