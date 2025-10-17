Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Planning application to be lodged for new service station next to site of Creeslough explosion

The owners of the former Applegreen store in Creeslough where ten people lost their lives in an explosion are set to lodge a planning application for a new service station close to the site.

Annette and Danny Martin Lafferty are seeking permission to demolish an existing dwelling adjacent to the site of the explosion and subsequent development works.

Mr and Mrs Lafferty have given notice that they are seeking to demolish an existing dwelling in Creeslough, next to the site of the Applegreen station, where an explosion killed 10 people on October 7th, 2022.

Plans include the development of a new building which will incorporate a shop, Post Office, off-licence, deli, fuel pumps, car wash, laundrette kiosk, ATM, and other works.

Previously, An Coimisiun Pleanála overturned Donegal County Council’s decision to grant permission to Vivo Shell Ltd for the development of a shop and filling station on the site of the explosion.

It was on the back of an appeal lodged by a number of bereaved families.

The body said the proposed development would be out of character with its surroundings, and seriously detract from the architectural character and setting of Creeslough, as well as being contrary to the County Development Plan.

Black Beige White Modern Bold Simple Minimalist Interview Podcast Youtube Thumbnail
Playback, Audio, Entertainment, Top Stories

John Breslin speaks to lead vocalist and founding member of 3 Dog Night, Danny Hutton

17 October 2025
psni do not cross
News

Investigations ongoing into deliberate fire at Strabane property

17 October 2025
Creeslough Sign
News, Top Stories

Planning application to be lodged for new service station next to site of Creeslough explosion

17 October 2025
Micheal Martin Dail
News

Taoiseach to host North South Ministerial Council meeting today

17 October 2025
