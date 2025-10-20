2 Donegal community-focused initiatives to receive funding from Housing Finance Agency

The Housing Finance Agency has announced €500,000 in funding for 19 community-focused initiatives across 10 counties, which include 2 in Donegal.

The funding will be provided through the Social Investment Fund, which supports projects that enhance neighbourhoods, promote inclusion and improve quality of life in communities where HFA-funded homes are delivered.

Donegal County Council has received funding for the installation of outdoor leisure and fitness equipment, including wheelchair-accessible options across six social housing estates in disadvantaged areas of West Donegal.

The initiative aims to promote healthy lifestyles, reduce social isolation and encourage community engagement and ownership of shared spaces.

Meanwhile, Clúid is a recipient of the investment, which will go towards Silver Hill Clean Communities and Sustainable Futures Initiative, which is a resident-led waste management project focused on improving household and community-level waste practices.

The initiative blends financial support through bin services, practical education on recycling and community involvement to build lasting capacity for responsible disposal.

A key feature is transforming a long wall into a mural reflecting local voices and promoting the ethos of the initiative, aiming to boost estate appeal and create a positive perception of the area.