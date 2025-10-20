Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Bundoran RNLI assist in rescue of kayakers after capsizing off Sligo coast

Bundoran RNLI assisted in the rescue of two kayakers after their boat capsized off Inishmurray, County Sligo, yesterday afternoon.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their inshore lifeboat at 12.45pm by Malin Head Coast Guard, who had picked up a faint VHF Mayday, initially thought to be off Fintra Bay.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo was also tasked.

While conditions at the time of launching were calm in Bundoran, the crew observed a noticeable change to a choppy 4-5ft swell as they made their way to the scene where the kayakers were located by the helicopter crew between Inishmurray and Cliffoney Beach.

On arrival, the kayakers, who were in a double kayak when they capsized due to the change in sea conditions, were being rescued by the helicopter crew.

The lifeboat crew were then requested to find a third kayaker and also to retrieve the long double kayak so it wouldn’t pose a navigational hazard.

The crew proceeded to locate the third person who was safe and well and making their way to the shore unaided.

