Food price inflation putting household under immense pressure – Deputy Doherty

A Donegal Deputy says workers and families “abandoned” in this year’s Budget are being hit hard by unsustainable hikes in the prices of groceries.

It’s as new research found the rate of grocery inflation is at its fastest level in almost two years, standing at 6.5 per cent in the 12 months to October.

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Finance Pearse Doherty claims that this is due to the Government’s “reckless” decision to “ignore” the cost-of-living crisis.

He says regulators must be given the powers they need to investigate price gouging by large supermarkets: