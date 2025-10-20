Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Gardaí in Donegal warning public of scam impersonating senior officers

Gardaí in Donegal say they’re aware of scam emails impersonating senior officers of the force.

The messages contain false claims the recipient is under investigation for child sexual abuse offences and asks for money to resolve the matter.

In a social media post, Gardaí say they would never contact someone in this fashion and would never ask you to transfer money into a bank account.

They’re asking the public to delete these emails immediately and to contact your local Garda station if you have been contacted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda scam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal warning public of scam impersonating senior officers

20 October 2025
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson trial delayed

20 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2025
Water Safety Ireland
News

Nine from Donegal to be honoured Water Safety Ireland’s National Annual Awards Ceremony tomorrow

20 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda scam
News, Top Stories

Gardaí in Donegal warning public of scam impersonating senior officers

20 October 2025
jeffrey donaldson dup
News, Top Stories

Jeffrey Donaldson trial delayed

20 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 October 2025
Water Safety Ireland
News

Nine from Donegal to be honoured Water Safety Ireland’s National Annual Awards Ceremony tomorrow

20 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-20 115209
News, Audio, Top Stories

Racial and religious slurs spraypainted on St Johnson road and signposts

20 October 2025
luh-new-1
News

41 patients without a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital

20 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube