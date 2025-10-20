Minister Charlie McConalogue confirms support for Humphreys in Presidential Election

Donegal Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, has confirmed he will be supporting Heather Humphreys in the Presidential Election this Friday.

In a statement, Minister McConalogue says he knows the Fine Gael candidate to be a person of “high callibre and good judgement” and someone who “understands the needs of rural Ireland in particular”.

He added that, while it is disappointing for Fianna Fáil voters that they do not have a candidate to vote for, it is important that everyone takes the time to vote on Friday.