Minister Charlie McConalogue confirms support for Humphreys in Presidential Election

Donegal Minister of State for Sport and Postal Policy, Charlie McConalogue, has confirmed he will be supporting Heather Humphreys in the Presidential Election this Friday.

In a statement, Minister McConalogue says he knows the Fine Gael candidate to be a person of “high callibre and good judgement” and someone who “understands the needs of rural Ireland in particular”.

He added that, while it is disappointing for Fianna Fáil voters that they do not have a candidate to vote for, it is important that everyone takes the time to vote on Friday.

Top Stories

Charlie-McConalogue
News, Top Stories

Minister Charlie McConalogue confirms support for Humphreys in Presidential Election

20 October 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Boil water notice on Glenties-Ardara Public Water Supply lifted with immediate effect

20 October 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Monday October 20th

20 October 2025
derelict house
News, Top Stories

Over €17 million in refurbishment grants returns 312 vacant and derelict homes to active use in Donegal

20 October 2025
