Tyrone GAA: Victorious Clonoe make it a clean sweep of trophies

The victorious Clonoe team. Photo: Tyrone GAA X.

Clonoe O’Rahilly’s won the Tyrone Intermediate Football Championship Final as they overcame Naomh Padraig of Eglish by 2-13 to 1-14 in an absorbing encounter played in Dungannnon.

It’s been a great season for Clonoe who were unbeaten in the league and championship.

In fact, it’s been a clean sweep for them as earlier in the year, they also lifted the Reserve League and Championship trophies.

Clonoe centre-back PJ Lavery reflected on the final and the season when he spoke with Francis Mooney after the game.

Drumfries National School
News

Cash boost to see new tablets for Donegal primary school

20 October 2025
garda road policing unit
News, Top Stories

Hard to read licence plates can now be fined

20 October 2025
Screenshot 2025-10-20 075429
News, Audio, Top Stories

Illegal dumping culprits should be ‘named and shamed’ – Cllr O Fearraigh

20 October 2025
20251013_144100
News, Top Stories

New Customs cutter ‘Cosaint’ launched

20 October 2025
Advertisement

