Tyrone GAA: Victorious Clonoe make it a clean sweep of trophies

Clonoe O’Rahilly’s won the Tyrone Intermediate Football Championship Final as they overcame Naomh Padraig of Eglish by 2-13 to 1-14 in an absorbing encounter played in Dungannnon.

It’s been a great season for Clonoe who were unbeaten in the league and championship.

In fact, it’s been a clean sweep for them as earlier in the year, they also lifted the Reserve League and Championship trophies.

Clonoe centre-back PJ Lavery reflected on the final and the season when he spoke with Francis Mooney after the game.