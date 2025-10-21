Delayed recruitment is compounding ED overcrowding problems – INMO

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation says there isn’t enough staff to meet the demand placed on hospitals nationwide.

The union says the recruitment process for nurses working in the HSE needs to be accelerated in order to fulfil pledges made to open more wards and tackle overcrowding.

Cork University and Tipperary University Hospitals are currently asking people to consider other care options, due to high levels of demand on their emergency departments. Similar appeals are issued periodically from Letterkenny University Hospital.

Liam Conway of the INMO says delayed recruitment is compounding the overcrowding problem……………..