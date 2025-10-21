Dunwiley centre for adults with disabilities found totally complaint

A HIQA inspection has found that Dunwiley, a designated centre for adults with disabilities, was fully compliant.

The centre had three residents present during the unannounced inspection in June.

The report outlines that residents were provided with high-quality, person-centred care that promoted their wellbeing and protection.

The full report can be read HERE.

Media Statement

Dunwiley Designated Centre – OSV-0005489 – welcomes the publication of HIQA inspection report

21st October 2025

HSE West and North West and Dunwiley designated centre welcome the publication by Health Information Quality Authority (HIQA) of its report following an inspection at the centre.

Dunwiley designated centre provides a residential service to three residents with disabilities. The centre is a detached bungalow and is situated on a small campus within walking distance of a local town in County Donegal.

The HIQA inspection took place on June 24th and June 25th 2025 and the report was published on the HIQA website on October 21st 2025.

On the day of inspection ten regulations were inspected and all ten were found to be fully compliant.

This inspection found that residents living in Dunwiley were provided with high quality, person-centred care that promoted their wellbeing and protection.

Residents were supported to lead a meaningful and fulfilling life in line with their choices. One resident attended an external day service. Others chose to do activities. These included going to the gym, swimming, chair aerobics, going to concerts, going out for dinner and going on day trips.

Each resident had an individually decorated and spacious bedroom that had suitable arrangements for the storage of personal property.

The report said that residents had very good family contact. One resident chose to go home to their family every weekend while other residents were supported to visit family members and to receive visitors to their home in Dunwiley.

In terms of staff training, a sample of four staff members training certificates were reviewed by the inspector. This showed that training had been completed as required, and that the matrix was accurate.

The inspector reviewed all three residents’ annual review meetings, where it was observed that another resident’s family representative said their biggest concern related to their family member moving from Dunwiley. It was noted that the family members said that they couldn’t understand why a move had to happen against the wishes of the resident. On discussion with the local management team, they said that families have been made aware of the complaints procedure, and that they will remind them of their right to make a complaint. The person in charge also said that they will be reviewing with residents and their representatives about a referral to independent advocacy services. This would further support residents’ voice to be heard in discussions about future plans.

The inspector spoke about safeguarding arrangements with three staff members throughout the inspection. Staff members were knowledgeable about individual residents’ needs, risks that could impact their safety, and about how to promote a safe service for all. Staff were aware of the reporting procedures for allegations of abuse. There were notices observed throughout the homes outlining this procedure and details of the designated officers for safeguarding.

The governance and management team was found to have the capacity and capability to ensure that a safe and high quality service was provided to residents.

The report also found that various methods of communication were used with residents in line with their assessed needs, such as pictures, visual schedules, verbal communication and objects of reference.

It was found that procedures were followed in line with the provider’s policy in relation to incidents of possible protection concerns notified to the Chief Inspector since July 2024 .It was clear that learning from incidents were discussed, so as to reduce the risks of similar incidents from occurring. A recent incident occurred in the centre relating to missing medication. The person in charge ensured that an investigation was undertaken.

HSE Disability Services will continue to work to ensure that robust governance, quality and safety arrangement are in place within Dunwiley designated centre to ensure high quality services are provided to all residents.