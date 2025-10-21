Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí probe two cases of overnight vandalism in St Johnston

Gardaí are investigating two cases of criminal damage in St Johnston that occurred over the weekend.

It is not yet known if the two incidents are linked.

One involved graffiti, while the other saw damage caused to buses.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information in relation to offensive graffiti that was scrawled in the Church Street area of St Johnston.

A shop sign and the front door of a house at that location were defaced, and racial and religious slurs were spray-painted on the road.

The incident occurred between 6 p.m. on Friday and 8:50 a.m. the following morning.

Meanwhile, between 9 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. the following morning, two unlocked buses were entered and a number of seats were ripped.

This incident happened in the Dundee area of St Johnston.

Gardaí are asking that if anybody observed any suspicious activity or vehicles in either area during those times, they should come forward.

Advertisement

