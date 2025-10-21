Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Lifford-Stranorlar MD approves €150,000 Draft Budget for 2026

Elected members of Lifford and Stranorlar Municipal District have passed their 2026 draft budgetary plan, with a fund of €150,000 agreed.

It will see an allocation of €25,000 to each member, to be allocated at their discretion.

Director of Finance Richard Gibson outlined at the beginning of his presentation that the statutory requirement to agree a draft MD budget ahead of setting out the county wide budget doesn’t make sense.

This was later echoed by Cllr Gary Doherty.

Inishowen Municipal District is to meet later today.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda grainne doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eggs and spray paint deface homes and vehicles in Clonmany

21 October 2025
st johnston
News, Top Stories

Gardaí probe two cases of overnight vandalism in St Johnston

21 October 2025
ards friary
News, Top Stories

Camera Equipment Stolen at Ards Friary

21 October 2025
lifford_01
News, Top Stories

Lifford-Stranorlar MD approves €150,000 Draft Budget for 2026

21 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda grainne doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eggs and spray paint deface homes and vehicles in Clonmany

21 October 2025
st johnston
News, Top Stories

Gardaí probe two cases of overnight vandalism in St Johnston

21 October 2025
ards friary
News, Top Stories

Camera Equipment Stolen at Ards Friary

21 October 2025
lifford_01
News, Top Stories

Lifford-Stranorlar MD approves €150,000 Draft Budget for 2026

21 October 2025
304857953_504372058166566_9441871983797675_n
News, Top Stories

Naomh Comcille GAA club appeals to culprits after weekend break-in

21 October 2025
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry warn off anti-social behaviour

21 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube