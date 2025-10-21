Lifford-Stranorlar MD approves €150,000 Draft Budget for 2026

Elected members of Lifford and Stranorlar Municipal District have passed their 2026 draft budgetary plan, with a fund of €150,000 agreed.

It will see an allocation of €25,000 to each member, to be allocated at their discretion.

Director of Finance Richard Gibson outlined at the beginning of his presentation that the statutory requirement to agree a draft MD budget ahead of setting out the county wide budget doesn’t make sense.

This was later echoed by Cllr Gary Doherty.

Inishowen Municipal District is to meet later today.