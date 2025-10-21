Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Members of Inishowen MD pass 2026 budget

Members of the Inishowen Municipal District have passed their budget for 2026.

When asked about the prospect of extra money for street sweeping and supports for Tidy Towns groups, Finance Officer Richard Gibson told members that while officials try to increase funding for services, extra income streams have to be identified.

He repeated the issue of rates will have to be looked at, suggesting that will be a conversation to be had with members across the county at workshops which will take place ahead of the county council budget at the end of November.

Today’s decision, which is subject to ratification at next month’s Plenary Budget Meeting, will see an amount equivalent to €25,000 per member allocated to Inishowen, a total of €225,000.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Audio, News, Top Stories

Delayed recruitment is compounding ED overcrowding problems – INMO

21 October 2025
carndonagh-psc
News, Top Stories

Members of Inishowen MD pass 2026 budget

21 October 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Suspected drugs seized and two men arrested in Derry

21 October 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Audio

Community Garda Information Slot – Tuesday, October 21st

21 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Letterkenny General Emergency Department
Audio, News, Top Stories

Delayed recruitment is compounding ED overcrowding problems – INMO

21 October 2025
carndonagh-psc
News, Top Stories

Members of Inishowen MD pass 2026 budget

21 October 2025
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Suspected drugs seized and two men arrested in Derry

21 October 2025
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Audio

Community Garda Information Slot – Tuesday, October 21st

21 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 October 2025
Derry Courthouse
News, Top Stories

Man from Derry fined £500 for aiding and abetting

21 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube