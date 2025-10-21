Members of Inishowen MD pass 2026 budget

Members of the Inishowen Municipal District have passed their budget for 2026.

When asked about the prospect of extra money for street sweeping and supports for Tidy Towns groups, Finance Officer Richard Gibson told members that while officials try to increase funding for services, extra income streams have to be identified.

He repeated the issue of rates will have to be looked at, suggesting that will be a conversation to be had with members across the county at workshops which will take place ahead of the county council budget at the end of November.

Today’s decision, which is subject to ratification at next month’s Plenary Budget Meeting, will see an amount equivalent to €25,000 per member allocated to Inishowen, a total of €225,000.