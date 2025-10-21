Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Naomh Comcille GAA club appeals to culprits after weekend break-in

The local GAA club in Newtowncunningham is asking those responsible for breaking into their clubhouse over the weekend to come forward.

A spokesperson of Naomh Comcille says that the storeroom had been forced open and damage was done to the roller door.

They say they will not tolerate the behaviour anymore, citing it was not the first time it happened.

A direct appeal to the culprits has now been made to contact any committee member if they want to make amends.

CCTV cameras are in place, and the club say that identifying those responsible will not be difficult.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda grainne doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eggs and spray paint deface homes and vehicles in Clonmany

21 October 2025
st johnston
News, Top Stories

Gardaí probe two cases of overnight vandalism in St Johnston

21 October 2025
ards friary
News, Top Stories

Camera Equipment Stolen at Ards Friary

21 October 2025
lifford_01
News, Top Stories

Lifford-Stranorlar MD approves €150,000 Draft Budget for 2026

21 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

garda grainne doherty
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eggs and spray paint deface homes and vehicles in Clonmany

21 October 2025
st johnston
News, Top Stories

Gardaí probe two cases of overnight vandalism in St Johnston

21 October 2025
ards friary
News, Top Stories

Camera Equipment Stolen at Ards Friary

21 October 2025
lifford_01
News, Top Stories

Lifford-Stranorlar MD approves €150,000 Draft Budget for 2026

21 October 2025
304857953_504372058166566_9441871983797675_n
News, Top Stories

Naomh Comcille GAA club appeals to culprits after weekend break-in

21 October 2025
Police 1
News, Top Stories

Police in Derry warn off anti-social behaviour

21 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube