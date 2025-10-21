Naomh Comcille GAA club appeals to culprits after weekend break-in

The local GAA club in Newtowncunningham is asking those responsible for breaking into their clubhouse over the weekend to come forward.

A spokesperson of Naomh Comcille says that the storeroom had been forced open and damage was done to the roller door.

They say they will not tolerate the behaviour anymore, citing it was not the first time it happened.

A direct appeal to the culprits has now been made to contact any committee member if they want to make amends.

CCTV cameras are in place, and the club say that identifying those responsible will not be difficult.