Suspected drugs seized and two men arrested in Derry

Police in Derry made a number of arrests and seized suspected drugs in the city last night.

A vehicle being driven at speed was stopped in the Clon Elagh area of the city at around 7.50, at which point the passenger, a 33-year-old man, attempted to make off from police. He was apprehended a short time later and found to be carrying a quantity of suspected controlled drugs.

Both he and the driver, also aged 33, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences and remain in custody at this time.

Tactical Support Group officers subsequently carried out searches of their home addresses, which led to the seizure of further suspected controlled class B and C drugs.

